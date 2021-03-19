'If you're not sure, get your lumps checked'

A woman who discovered she had cancer in her jaw bone is encouraging anyone with doubts to keep on getting things checked.

Roisin O’Leary kept calling the dental hospital and her GP as symptoms developed from a lump on her neck.

The 29-year-old, from Paisley, said if you feel if something is not right make sure you get checked out.

Roisin is now going through a 10 month treatment plan, which includes chemotherapy and surgery to remove part of her jaw bone.