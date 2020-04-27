Having a baby can be challenging at the best of times, but the coronavirus pandemic has meant it's been particularly tough for parents of newborns.

For the last 12 months, family and friends have been forced to keep their distance, with some relatives first catching a glimpse of new arrivals through windows.

A year on since nationwide restrictions were introduced, the BBC spoke to four mums - Chiara, Lauren, Gemma and Lynn - who have experienced the challenges of giving birth amid the pandemic.