First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there are "significant questions" about Alex Salmond's political comeback.

Her comments came after Mr Salmond revealed he would be among the new Alba Party's regional list candidates.

The former first minister said his aim was to build "a supermajority for independence" after the May election.

But the Scottish Conservatives are now seeking a meeting with Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats to agree how they can work together.

As the news of the new party broke on Friday, other Holyrood leaders questioned Mr Salmond's character.