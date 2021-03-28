Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has called for an "end to division" and a focus on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Rennie spoke to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show in the first in our series of leader interviews ahead of the Scottish Parliament election on 6 May.

He said: "It's exhausting, the arguments over independence, over Brexit - let's focus on the recovery and make a difference for our country".

Mr Rennie also pledged a focus on job creation, strengthening mental heath services and action to tackle climate change.