Edinburgh tenants share evidence of poor maintenance
Rooms in Edinburgh flats owned by a millionaire property tycoon are being let out under contracts which do not give tenants the same protection as residential agreements.
People who have lived in properties owned by Mark Fortune have shared evidence of poor maintenance standards, such as damp, broken windows and faulty wiring.
Mr Fortune said the complaints raised represented a "very small percentage of overall residents" in the 160 properties he says he owns.