A woman who escaped a hotel fire which claimed the lives of two men said she could not understand why it took three years to reveal the cause.

Hannah Munns was staying with her husband and son at Cameron House, on the banks of Loch Lomond, when the blaze took hold in December 2017.

The cause of the blaze, which started after ashes were put in a cupboard containing kindling and newspapers, was not made public until the case came to court.

Ms Munns said: "I can't image there is a situation where someone could tell me a reason why it has taken so long and for it to be acceptable. It just beggars belief really."