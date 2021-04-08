Tracy Hadlow's son Nathan died from an overdose at the age of 20.

She hopes the sight of Nathan's coffin will persuade politicians to do more to tackle what's been described as Scotland's national disgrace.

"Somebody needs to do something," said Tracy. "There needs to be more services out there for people like him.

"I'm hoping that people understand my pain, that people look at their own kids, talk to them more, listen to them more."

