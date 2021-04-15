It’s set to be a significant election at the Scottish Parliament – so what is the voting process that elects politicians to Holyrood?

The BBC’s Connor Gillies talks through how 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) are elected through the Additional Member System.

When polls open on 6 May, people in Scotland will have the chance to cast two votes – one for a constituency MSP, and another for a regional ballot.

Video by Morgan Spence and Louise Andrew

