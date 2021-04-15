Scottish election 2021: SNP pledges NHS funds and indyref push
The Scottish National Party has been setting out its manifesto priorities for the Holyrood election.
Leader Nicola Sturgeon said frontline NHS spending would increase by at least 20% over the next five years - which she said would total £2.5bn.
The SNP leader also repeated her call for an independence referendum to be held within the next parliamentary term.
On a second referendum, Ms Sturgeon said it was "vital" that people who live in Scotland were able to decide the future that they want.