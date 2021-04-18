The prospect of a possible coalition with the SNP has been described as "speculation" by a co-leader of the Scottish Greens.

"At the moment all of this coalition chat is purely media speculation - there is nothing on the table, there is no discussion between the parties," said Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater.

Ms Slater spoke to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show in our series of leader interviews ahead of the Scottish Parliament election on 6 May.

She told The Sunday Show that there was a huge distance between the two parties on key policies.