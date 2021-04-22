Scottish Labour has said Holyrood needs to "obsess" about the recovery for jobs, the NHS, education, communities and the climate.

Launching its manifesto for the Scottish Parliament election, party leader Anas Sarwar said it was time to put aside old arguments and work together in the national interest.

Mr Sarwar said Labour's policies were designed to "speak to 100% of people in Scotland, not just the 50% the SNP and the Tories want to speak to".