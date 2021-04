A mother has been telling of her struggle through lockdown to feed and clothe her daughter while trying not to lose their home.

Single mum Natalie spoke to BBC Scotland's The Nine programme about the financial impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on her and her five-year-old daughter Willow.

She has had to use foodbanks, get hand-me-downs for Willow and is considering selling the flat she's lived in for 20 years.