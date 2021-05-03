Lorna Slater: ‘Flying on a trapeze is wildly addictive’

Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater frees her mind of politics by taking to the air on a trapeze.

She was speaking to BBC Scotland's political editor Glenn Campbell about how she de-stresses from a day on the campaign trail.

Ms Slater said: "A friend of mine bought me a flying trapeze lesson for my 40th birthday - it is wildly addictive. There is something about pushing yourself, testing yourself, learning to be high upside down but, it also really frees your mind. You cannot be thinking about your day or your worries or your bank account when you are hanging upside down by one hand and three metres in the air."

