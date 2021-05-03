Willie Rennie: ‘I could go on for a very long time yet’

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has been in the job for nearly 10 year but he has no plans to give it up yet.

He was speaking to BBC Scotland's political editor Glenn Campbell about life in and out of politics.

Mr Rennie said: "I think I have always done running but I took it up seriously in my 30s. In fact I got my fastest time when I was in my 50s, so I fully expect by the time I retire that I will be breaking all the world records."

He added: "I just look at Joe Biden and I think I could go on for a very, very long time yet. How old is he? I think I have got decades left."

