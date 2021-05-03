Anas Sarwar: ‘I am in this for the long-haul’

Scottish labour leader Anas Sarwar says he take his children climbing for fun but his biggest ascent will come at this election.

He was speaking to BBC Scotland's political editor Glenn Campbell just days before voters go to the polls in the Holyrood election.

Mr Sarwar said: "I am not going to pretend that I am a massive climber - I have done bits of it with my kids, but I am having a lot more climbing in this election. I am confident I can get to the top but it may take just a bit longer than many would like."

