'Sea kayaking helps my mental health'

A sea kayaker has been describing how his experiences on the water help him in his struggles with his mental health.

Nick Ray, 57, has lived with severe depression for about 20 years. He lives in in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull and finds relief exploring Scotland's coast in his kayak.

Nick documents his trips along the west coast and on one recent outing was was joined by an amazing display of playful dolphins.

He says the kayaking helps him reflect on his feelings and experiences, with the tides, the coastline, the islands and the wildlife, to remember that there are better times ahead.