Eight people, including five children, have been rescued after getting into difficulty on a dinghy and paddleboards off the East Lothian coast.

The Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat crew were called to the Port Seton incident at about 15:30 on Sunday.

The dinghy had gone to the aid of two paddleboarders but then capsized with seven people aboard.

An eighth person who was making their way back to shore with the paddleboards was also picked up by the lifeboat.

No-one was injured. Coastguard teams also assisted with the rescue.