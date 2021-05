Giraffes have returned to Edinburgh Zoo for the first time in 15 years.

Ronnie and Arrow arrived from Woburn Safari Park, Bedfordshire.

Conservationists say numbers of giraffes in the wild have declined by almost 30% in the past three decades due to poaching and habitat loss.

Edinburgh Zoo hope the animals will help raise awareness of the species to visitors.

The giraffe house officially opens to the public in June.