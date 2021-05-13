An immigration van was surrounded by protesters to block it from leaving a Glasgow street.

One man was lying under the vehicle, on Kenmure Street in Pollokshields, while hundreds of people sat around the van and stood on the road.

Some of the protesters were heard shouting "let our neighbours go".

Police Scotland said a number of its officers had been called to the south side of the city to support the UK Border Agency.

Pictures from the scene showed at least a dozen officers surrounding a Home Office van, marked "immigration enforcement".