Newly elected members of the sixth Scottish Parliament have taken their oath or affirmation inside the Holyrood chamber.

As in previous previous years, some members chose to give their oath or affirmation in languages other than English.

These included Gaelic, Scots, Doric and Orcadian as well as languages from outside of Scotland - with SNP MSP Angus Robertson giving his in German, his colleague Humza Yousaf in Urdu and Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman in Zimbabwean Shona.

The new MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, the SNP's Karen Adam, made her affirmation in sign language.

Covid regulations meant social distancing was maintained and the swearing in was split across four separate sessions.