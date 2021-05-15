A mum vaccinated as first doses in Scotland reached three million people says she is just looking forward to some normality returning for her daughter.

Nataliya Dasiukevich, from Milngavie, got her jag at the Allander Leisure Centre in Bearsden as the milestone was reached on Friday.

Ms Dasiukevich said she was a bit nervous, but everything went smoothly.

The three million people reached with first doses amounts to a third of the adult population in Scotland.