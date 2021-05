A group of extreme skiers have had an unusual encounter with a "slow motion" avalanche in a gully on Ben Nevis.

Avalanches are usually "explosive" events involving a mass of snow sliding suddenly and rapidly down a mountainside.

The group was on Ben Nevis' north face on Saturday to ski its steep descents.

They were surprised to find the avalanche moving slowly down Observatory Gully from the summit of Britain's highest mountain.