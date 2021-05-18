The Scottish Parliament has formally voted for Nicola Sturgeon to continue as first minister following the SNP's election victory.

Ms Sturgeon's nomination will now go forward to the Queen for approval, before she is sworn in at the Court of Session on Wednesday.

She told MSPs that there is “no greater privilege” than being re-elected as first minister, but also that the role comes with an "enormous responsibility".

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon re-elected as Scotland's first minister