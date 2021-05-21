Covid in Scotland: 'We've not turned the corner in Glasgow yet'
The first minister had confirmed Glasgow is remaining in level three coronavirus restrictions.
Nicola Sturgeon said that despite increased mitigation measures, cases were still not reducing.
And she said public health experts were "fairly certain" that the increase was being driven by the so-called Indian variant of the virus.
In other areas, Moray is dropping down to level two, while East Renfrewshire escaped returning to level three.