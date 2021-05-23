Covid restrictions in Glasgow could be eased if the number of people in intensive care does not go up, Scotland's health secretary has said.

Glasgow is the only part of Scotland still in level three, and some businesses have criticised the decision to keep it under stricter measures.

Humza Yousaf said ministers wanted to ease restrictions as soon as possible.

He said he hoped that after this week it would become clear whether case numbers had led to a rise in ICU patients.

