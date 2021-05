Sir Mick Jagger, Sting and Emeli Sandé have recorded messages of support for pupils raising money in memory of a classmate who died from a rare brain tumour.

Seventeen-year-old Daniel Caplan died last year after being diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma - or DIPG.

Pupils at Hutcheson Grammar in Glasgow organised an online concert and hope to raise over half a million pounds to help develop treatments for the disease.