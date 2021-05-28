The first minister has said there are signs that targeted public health measures may mean Glasgow can move down to level two restrictions.

But, giving her latest coronavirus update, Nicola Sturgeon described the situation as "fragile" and said that levels of hospitalisation would need to remain stable to ease the lockdown level.

A decision on how the situation in the city is going will be confirmed on Wednesday, with the prospect of Glasgow moving down from level three on Saturday 5 June.