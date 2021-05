CalMac's Ullapool to Stornoway ferry has left a yard on the Firth of Clyde to head out for sea trials.

The MV Loch Seaforth suffered an engine failure in the middle of April and and has been undergoing a month of repairs.

The ferry left Greenock on Friday afternoon and headed for Stornoway on Lewis in the Western Isles.

On the way, the ship will undergo a 50-hour sea trial. If it passes the trial, it is due to be back in service on Monday.