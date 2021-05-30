John Swinney has said he does not understand why the SNP's national treasurer quit.

MP Douglas Chapman resigned from the role, claiming a lack of support or information despite a "resounding mandate" to introduce more transparency into the party's finances.

The deputy first minister also denied claims that police were investigating the whereabouts of £600,000 of party funds raised by party activists.

Speaking on BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Mr Swinney said he had no knowledge of any investigation.