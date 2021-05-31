Woman hit by falling sofa 'blessed' to be alive

Edita Butkeviciute, who was badly injured after being hit by a sofa dropped from a roof, has said she appreciates life like never before.

The 31-year-old was treated for injuries to her spine, legs and lungs after the incident in Aberdeen in December 2019.

She said: "It changed me in really good ways as well.

"I'm very positive, I have no hate towards people."

Barrie Law, 27, and Lee Morrison, 33, who had been moving the sofa, admitted acting culpably and recklessly.

Law has been ordered to pay compensation of £12,000, while Morrison must pay £3,000.