A leading public health expert says a balance has to be struck between vaccinating younger people against Covid and helping vaccinate the world.

Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said there was good evidence it is safe to vaccinate teenagers, but there are also tricky policy decisions to be made.

Prof Bauld told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show that helping the global vaccination programme catch up would work to protect against the possibility of a variant which could start to "challenge our vaccines".