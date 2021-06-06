'You never know what you'll find magnet fishing'

Cars, bikes, and even guns are just some of the things to be pulled from the water by a group of magnet fishing enthusiasts in Glasgow.

Glasgow Magnet Fishing founder Mark McGeachin has been telling BBC Scotland's The Nine programme how the pastime combines the joy of hunting treasure with helping to clean the city waterways.

And he also says the community it has created has helped bring people together, get them out and about and support them through lockdown.