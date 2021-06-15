From Yemen to Glasgow: Inside the UK asylum system

Ali is an asylum seeker who fled war-torn Yemen in fear of his life.

He lives in Glasgow and has spent more than 10 months in a city centre hotel room.

Ali was one of hundreds of asylum seekers put into temporary accommodation when Scotland went into lockdown.

It was supposed to be for three months, but BBC Scotland's Disclosure programme has been hearing that over a year later more than 200 asylum seekers are still in hotels.

Ali has been filming a video diary to show the inside of the UK asylum system.