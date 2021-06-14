Scotland fans have seen their team's first appearance in a major tournament in 23 years end in a disappointing 2-0 defeat.

About 12,000 people were in Hampden Park in Glasgow to watch the Euro 2020 match against the Czech Republic.

A further 3,000 people watched from a fan zone in the city, while many tuned in to the TV from homes, pubs and schools around the country.

But goals in either half from the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick left the Tartan Army disheartened.

Steve Clarke's men will play England at Wembley on Friday.