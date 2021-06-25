'Autism and Strong Man go together' says World's Strongest Man

Tom Stoltman has become the first Scot to win the World's Strongest Man title.

The 6ft 8in, 397lb (180kg) athlete from Invergordon won the competition at Sacramento in California.

The contests included deadlifts, pushing a steam locomotive and log lifts.

Since a teenager 27-year-old Tom has faced challenges with autism but he also believes the condition has helped him achieve his goals.

He has often spoken about living with autism, saying that when he was a teenager he was unable to go outside on his own.

He said his passion for sport, along with support from his parents, wider family and others, helped him manage the effects of autism.

He consumes 10,000 calories every day and can lift 992lb (450kg)-the equivalent weight of a grand piano.