The stars of Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel and John Cena, have been talking about filming some of their car chase scenes in Edinburgh.

Actor and WWE star John Cena told BBC Scotland's The Edit the landscape of Scotland's capital "worked really well" as a location for the franchise.

He said: "It really shows the dedication to Fast and Furious to take something that is wonderfully beautiful and hundreds of years old - if not older - and just destroy it."

The stars of Fast and Furious 9 will be on The Edit which is on the BBC Scotland channel at 19:15 on Saturday.