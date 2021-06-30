Edinburgh-based student Louis Eastment was among the hundreds of passengers on the first "Green List" flights out of Scotland..

From 04:00 on Wednesday, travel to Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands is allowed without having to quarantine.

Mr Eastment, 19, said he was heading home to Mallorca and was looking forward to not self-isolating.

He said: "Last time I did have to isolate, so I know [this time] I can get there and I will test just to make sure and I won't have stay around bored for 10 days."