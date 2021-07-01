A rare white puffin has been spotted on a small island off the Scottish coast.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust said the bird was first seen on Handa Island in mid-June by Dora Hamilton who helps manage the area as a wildlife reserve.

The young puffin has only a few black feathers and its bill is largely orange - the lack of pigmentation is caused by a genetic condition called leucism.

Atlantic puffins are listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as vulnerable to extinction.