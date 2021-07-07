The planned dates for easing coronavirus restrictions in Scotland are "not set in stone", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister told the BBC it would not be responsible to have a guaranteed timetable in the face of the virus, after another day of high case numbers.

Scotland is due to move to level zero on 19 July, before dropping almost all restrictions on 9 August.

However, Ms Sturgeon said she would look very carefully at the latest data before confirming this would happen.