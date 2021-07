Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in North Lanarkshire.

A giant column of smoke could be seen for miles on Friday morning after the fire broke out at a premises on Mossbell Road, Bellshill.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted at 08:11 and four appliances were dispatched.

A spokesman said: "There are no reported casualties and crews are currently still in attendance".