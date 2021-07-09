'I'm worried about starting uni without any exam experience'

There are a unique set of school pupils who will be entering universities this year without ever having sat an official final exam.

Both Nicola and Mauvi in their 4th year of high school decided to study two-year highers - this meant they did not sit National 5 exams and then, due to exams being cancelled because of coronavirus, were not able to sit official final exams in 5th or 6th year.

They are now both starting university and are worried about the academic year to come. They are concerned their lack of official exam experience will make starting university even more daunting.

Dr Edward Sosu, an education expert based at the University of Strathclyde, said universities were aware that students starting with them this year were in an unusual position.