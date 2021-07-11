The Scottish pilot of Sir Richard Branson's Unity 22 test mission says he hopes greater care will be taken of our planet as more people appreciate the view of Earth from space.

David Mackay, from Helmsdale, says he fulfilled a childhood dream by becoming a pilot and astronaut.

But he says the view of Earth from space is the highlight of the experience, as commercial space travel takes a step closer.

"There's nothing else practically habitable within reach. We've got to get on together and we've got to look after what we've got," he said.