A woman who suffered debilitating pain from a mesh implant 15 years ago is "overwhelmed" at news she can have it fully removed at a clinic in America.

Marian Kenny, 62, said she could not believe it was going to happen. She told the BBC: "I knew the news was out today and I had myself prepared for saying that we couldn't go to America - and I don't know what I would have done if that had been the case."

The Scottish government announced it had awarded contracts to Spire Health Care in Bristol and the Mercy Hospital in Missouri for women who required the surgical removal of mesh implants.