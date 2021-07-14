Using TikTok to help my mum remember

Graeme Sutherland and his twin sister Kirstin care for their mum Linda who has Alzheimer's.

When Linda's Alzheimer's started to affect her memory of loved ones, he started uploading video clips of them together to TikTok, showing how the family, from Glasgow, are working together to manage her condition.

Graeme was surprised by the number of people watching the clips and the positive reaction to them.

"It is a bit crazy that there are 100,000 people following me and my mum just doing wee 15 second videos," he said

"A lot of people are thanking me for raising awareness or thanking me for sharing our journey with them."