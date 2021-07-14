How football helped the survivors of Glasgow hotel knife attack
Three of the asylum seekers who survived the Park Inn knife attack in Glasgow, say playing football is helping them move on from the event.
The men have come together to help form a team that will compete in a tournament to be held in the city as part of the Refugee Football Festival Tournament.
PhD student Adam Paterson is taking on the role of manager of the Dream Team for the competition and says the team have high hopes of taking the title in August's fixture.