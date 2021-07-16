Medical professionals have labelled a condition linked to coronavirus 'Covid toes', after seeing an increase in cases.

The variation surprisingly affects younger patients but is hard to diagnose as standard Covid tests often produce negative results.

Thirteen-year-old Sofia has been suffering with Covid toes since last October and now relies on a wheelchair to enjoy simple activities.

She told The Nine: "I'm quite scared to be honest because I don't know if I'll be able to do the things I like to do."