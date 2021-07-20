The first minister has urged experts to keep vaccination of younger teens under review.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was aware that vaccinations in some other countries were covering ages 12 to 17.

She said Scotland would be following guidance to begin giving jags to certain groups of youngsters, at higher risk of falling ill from the virus, but said a wider programme should not be ruled out.

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith has written to the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation asking that the matter be kept under "close and ongoing review".