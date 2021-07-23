BBC Scotland's The Edit has been catching up with Line of Duty star Martin Compston as he films the final scenes for a new supernatural thriller The Rig.

The Amazon Prime series - set on an oil rig - is being shot at Edinburgh's new First Stage Studios.

The cast also includes Emily Hampshire, best known for Schitts Creek, Game of Thrones star Iain Glenn and Guilt actor Mark Bonnar.

Martin said it was "heartening" to see the new studios up and running in Edinburgh.

You can see the full interviews with the stars of the The Rig on The Edit on the BBC Scotland channel at 19:15 on Saturday.