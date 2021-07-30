'I tried but I couldn't save my friend'

The friend of a man who has died after getting into difficulty in the waters of Loch Lubnaig has said he cannot comprehend his loss.

Aman Sharma died in hospital after being rescued from the loch near Callander on Sunday afternoon.

He is the seventh person to die in a water-related incident in Scotland since last weekend.

Kawaldeep Singh told BBC Scotland how he battled to save his friend when he got in difficulty at the loch edge. He now plans to help return his body to his family in India.