Almost all of Scotland's remaining Covid-19 restrictions are to end from 9 August, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Social distancing will be dropped in most settings, meaning more capacity in pubs and restaurants and larger crowds at sporting events and concerts.

And close contacts of those who test positive for Covid will no longer have to self-isolate - as long as they are fully vaccinated and test negative.

However, the wearing of face coverings in some public spaces will continue.

This will include secondary schools, where current mitigation measures including distancing will remain for at least six weeks.

The first minister also said a "gradual approach" will be taken to returning workers to offices.

Ms Sturgeon warned that the virus still poses "real challenges".

While the changes would restore a "substantial degree of normality", she said they do not "signal the end of the pandemic or a return to life exactly as we knew it".

She said: "Declaring freedom from or victory over this virus is in my view premature."